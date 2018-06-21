Mexico beat the United States today to take a huge step towards retaining their title at the World University American Football Championship in Harbin in China.

The two-time defending champions registered a hard-fought 19-17 win over last year’s runners-up at the Harbin University of Commerce.

Mexico have now won three matches out of three and know victory against Japan in the last round of games on Sunday (June 24) will seal a third consecutive triumph.

The US, who have two wins from their three outings, need to beat South Korea on Sunday and hope Japan can pull off what would be a massive upset over the Mexicans to give themselves a chance at glory on goal difference.

South Korea defeated hosts China 42-0 today ©WUCAF

Today’s other game saw South Korea beat hosts China 42-0.

China have lost all four of their matches and finished bottom of the round-robin standings.

Japan are third with two wins out of three, while South Korea are fourth thanks to their victory today.

Harbin is hosting the third edition of the World University American Football Championship.