Stronger measures to eliminate harassment, abuse and discrimination in the Canadian sport system have been announced by Kirsty Duncan, the country's Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities.

Duncan, who has been working with sport partners, has reiterated that all Canadians deserve to participate and compete in a sport environment, free from harassment, abuse or discrimination, regardless of gender, race, religion, language, age and ability.

New provisions in funding agreements will support eligible sport organisations in fostering healthy and safe workplace environments.

Federally-funded sport organisations must take all necessary measures to create a workplace free from harassment, abuse or discrimination of any kind.

They must immediately disclose any incident of harassment, abuse or discrimination that could compromise the project or programming to the Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities.

Canada's Sports Minister Kirsty Duncan has introduced strong new measures to prevent abuse within sport ©Twitter

They must make provisions - within their governance framework - for access to an independent third party to address harassment and abuse cases.

They must provide mandatory training on harassment and abuse to their members by April 1 in 2020 and are challenged to make this a priority and put mandatory training in place as soon as possible.

Sport organisations are required to have a formal policy to address harassment and abuse in order to receive Federal funding.

These policies have been updated over the years to stay effective and relevant - however, these new measures announced will strengthen existing provisions.

Duncan is also calling on her Provincial and territorial counterparts through the new Federal-Provincial/Territorial Working Group on Safety, Integrity and Ethics in Sport to recommend solutions in common areas of harassment and abuse in sport.

These recommendations will be presented at the next conference of the Ministers responsible for sport, physical activity and recreation in February 2019, in Red Deer in Alberta, if not at an earlier opportunity.

Established in May 2018 by Minister Duncan, the new Working Group on Gender Equity in Sport, comprised of leaders in the sport community, will identify additional measures to address the issue of harassment, abuse and discrimination in sport.

Canada’s budget for 2018 announced a target to achieve gender equity in sport at every level by 2035 and proposes an initial CAD$30 million (£17 million/$22 million/€19 million) over three years to support data and research and innovative practices to promote women and girls' participation in sport.

The lack of gender equity in the sport system has been identified as a contributing factor to harassment and abuse.

"Harassment of any kind is completely unacceptable, and the safety and security of athletes, coaches and officials is always our top priority," said Duncan.

"We all must play a role in protecting our young people and our athletes: to speak up when we see something that doesn't seem quite right and to listen - really listen - to our athletes.

"And most importantly, to act when the situation demands it to ensure our athletes always have the support they need from us."

Standing ovation at #assnat for victims of ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest. They are in the Blue Room today and have come to the National Assembly to call for a government action plan to prevent assault and abuse in sport. #polqc — Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) June 12, 2018

Earlier this month, several former members of Canada’s national ski team came forward to speak publicly about the abuse they suffered at the hands of their former coach Bertrand Charest, in the 1990s.

Charest was convicted a year ago of 37 offences of sexual assault and exploitation – and athletes have since claimed Alpine Canada told them to keep quiet about the abuse for fear of losing corporate sponsorships.

There was widespread praise for Duncan's initiative.

"As the collective voice of Canada's national team athletes, we commend the federal government and Minister Duncan for taking a leadership role in the pursuit of safe sport in Canada,” said Ashley LaBrie, Executive Director of AthletesCAN

Lorraine Lafrenière, the chief executive of the Coaching Association of Canada, added: "We applaud Minister Duncan and the federal government for the introduction of these measures and for their willingness to create an abuse-free environment in sport.

"We stand behind their commitment to ensuring the safety of all sport participants.”