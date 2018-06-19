The Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) and the Sri Lankan Anti-Doping Agency (SLADA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The agreement, which has the official support of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), will see the two authorities share information, resources and experiences in the fight against doping.

It was signed in Colombo by ASADA chief executive David Sharpe and SLADA director general Seevali Jayawickrame.

Sharpe said both groups share a "deep commitment" to clean sport, with the tie-up coming at WADA's Asia and Oceania regional meetings in the Sri Lankan capital.

"To ensure a strong anti-doping programme across all sports and all nations, cooperation is key," he said.

"It is critical that we develop our capacities together, we learn from each other and we join forces in the fight against doping.

"In this context, I am very pleased to have this formal arrangement in place with our dedicated Sri Lankan counterparts."

The MoU covers all areas of anti-doping operations including investigations, intelligence, education and testing.

The strong relationship between ASADA and SLADA began during the 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Jayawickrame called it an "honour" to partner with ASADA.

"The Australian sports system is well-advanced and a model to look forward to," he said.

"We hope to gain from ASADA's rich experience, knowledge and technological advancements in the field of anti-doping."

As the global body in charge of anti-doping, WADA will oversee the partnership.

Their deputy director general Rob Koehler said WADA is "committed to working with all nations" to protect clean sport.

"The pursuit of clean sport cannot be achieved by any one nation or sport alone," he said.

"We all share a responsibility to athletes to work together and enhance our collective effort.

"As such, we are very pleased to support this partnership, whereby ASADA and SLADA will work together to enhance their own capabilities and strengthen the global anti-doping environment more broadly."

The MoU is the result on an existing relationship formed between the three agencies during the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.