Nicola Philippaerts led a Belgian one-two finish in today's Concours de Saut International (CSI) five-star event at the Portuguese leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) in Cascais in Estoril.

The 24-year-old, riding H&M Harley vd Bisschop, posted a time of 39.57sec in the eight-way jump-off to beat compatriot Gregory Wathelet by a margin of 1.36 seconds.

Spain’s Eduardo Álvarez Aznar finished a further 0.43 seconds back in third.

Current LGCT ranking leader Edwina Tops-Alexander of Australia retired after the first round.

She remains on a total of 172 points with Great Britain’s Ben Maher and Scott Brash, neither of whom competed today, in second and third respectively.

Maher has 143 points, while Brash has 131.

With his victory, Philippaerts is fourth with 121 points and has secured his ticket for the Super Grand Prix in Czech Republic's capital Prague in December.

Last year's winner Danielle Goldstein, born in the United States but who became an Israeli citizen in 2010, finished fourth today.

The International Equestrian Federation Jumping Nations Cup is due to resume tomorrow with an event in Polish city Sopot.

It is the fourth leg for Europe Division 1 with six teams – Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Sweden - eligible for points towards the Final, which is scheduled to take place in Barcelona from October 4 to 7.

They will be joined by squads from the US and hosts Poland, which normally competes in Division 2.

Switzerland sit top of the Division 1 standings after the three previous legs.

They have 270 points with Germany second on 180 and Spain third on 170.

Seven Division 1 teams will qualify for the Final.