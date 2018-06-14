More than 110 aspiring sports management professionals spanning 92 countries have arrived here for the second edition of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Volunteer Leaders Academy.

The event, officially starting tomorrow, is taking place for the second time after an inaugural event last year.

The Academy is billed as an education forum that serves as a "key part of the international sports and volunteer movement".

Delegates aged between 18 and 25 have been specially selected to represent the university sports movement in their specific country.

"As a global collection of emerging sports management leaders, delegates will take part in an intensive but cultured programme that includes lectures, round-table discussions and networking opportunities," a statement explained.

Participants will also be taken “behind the scenes” at a number of world-class sports facilities that were used for the 2013 Summer Universiade, 2015 International Swimming Federation World Championships and multiple World Cup competitions across many different sports.

Attendees will also be taken behind the scenes at major sporting facilities during the Forum ©FISU

It will start on the same day as a FIFA World Cup match between Australia and France at the nearby Kazan Arena.

"At every sporting event in the world, be it a major international spectacle or a local competition, volunteers are the foundation that make it all possible," said FISU President Oleg Matytsin, who is also among the speakers.

"We have seen at our own events the power of enthusiastic and knowledgeable volunteers who go out of their way to help the athletes and spectators in attendance.

"The FISU Volunteer Leaders Academy, which began here in Kazan last year, is focused on developing the next generation of leaders and volunteers, through lectures and discussions led by industry experts from the world of sport."

Representatives from organisations including the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency as well as FISU will lead sessions at this year's event.

"It is my hope that, through the Academy, delegates will not only learn from these classes and seminars but that they will learn from each other, make lifelong friendships and continue on their journey to becoming the leaders of tomorrow," Matytsin added.