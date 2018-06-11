Dubai in the United Arab Emirates will host next year's World Para Athletics Championships, it has been announced.

The Championships, due to be held between November 7 and 15, will be held at the Dubai Club for People of Determination's new athletics stadium.

The event, taking place nine months before the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, will be the last major opportunity for athletes to qualify.

More than 1,300 athletes from over 100 countries are expected to take part.

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) summer sports director Ryan Montgomery said they are "honoured" to announce Dubai as the host city.

"It is great to have the event back in Asia less than one year before the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games," he said.

"Dubai and the UAE have been very important partners of the Paralympic Movement for a long time and we have full confidence that Dubai will exceed our expectations."

There had been calls for London to host the Championships again following the success of last year's event in the British capital.

Due to the cost of staging the event, however, UK Athletics declined to put in a bid.

The Dubai Club for People of determination is no stranger to hosting significant sporting events.

The venue hosted the Para Athletics Asia-Oceania Championships in 2016 and also an annual World Para Athletics Grand Prix.

Their chief executive Majid Rashed claimed they would use the experience gained from those events to ensure "that this Championship builds on the success of previous editions".

"We are honoured to be trusted with such a prestigious event within the world of Para sport and are looking forward to welcoming the world to Dubai," he added.

IPC Governing Board Member and United Arab Emirates National Paralympic Committee President Mohammed Al Hameli promised the event will be a chance to showcase the development of Para sports both in Dubai and across the UAE.

"It will also be a great opportunity for the people of UAE and the citizens of Dubai to watch some of the world’s best athletes in action." he added.

Dubai becomes the second Middle Eastern city to gain a major athletics event for 2019, with the World Athletics Championships due to take place in Doha in Qatar in September and October.

Doha had hosted the 2015 World Para Athletics Championships.