Arina Averina beat sister and world champion Dina Averina to clinch the coveted women's individual all-around gold medal on the final day of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Guadalajara.

The formidable Russian duo went head-to-head for another major medal and Arina took victory this time around, partially avenging the defeat she suffered to her sister at last year's World Championships.

Arina scored over 20 in both the hoop and ball disciplines on her way to finishing with an overall total of 79.250 points, 1.500 ahead of Dina.

A mistake from Dina proved costly as she dropped the hoop in her last rotation, ending her chances of following world gold with the continental crown.

Belarus' Katsiaryna Halkina won the battle for bronze against highly-fancied Israeli Linoy Ashram after she scored 77.625.

"It was an amazing competition, amazing feeling," said Halkina.

"Sure, it was difficult but I did it."

That moment that you become the European Champion! Congratulations Bulgaria! pic.twitter.com/yYStI6xOog — UEG (@UEGymnastics) June 3, 2018

Italy proved too strong in the five hoops team competition with a score of 22.350, with Ukraine taking silver on 22.100.

There was another medal for Russia as they claimed bronze.

Bulgaria got the better of their Italian rivals in the three balls and two ropes competition as they produced a routine which yielded 22.825 points.

Italy were some way back in second having scored 22.350, while Azerbaijan earned the bronze medal.