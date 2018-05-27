Germany claimed victory in the new Olympic K4 500 metres men's event on the final day of the International Canoe Federation Sprint World Cup in Duisburg.

Max Rendschmidt, Ronald Rauhe, Tom Liebscher and Max Lemke set a world best time of 1min 17.734sec in winning the World Championships in a world record time last year and proved similarly successful today to triumph on home water.

The quartet crossed first in 1:19.752 to beat Hungary, second in 1:20.566, and Russia, third in 1:21.176.

"It was our first race for the season, so it hurts all the time," Rauhe said.

"But actually we've had a lot of fun together in training, and now in competition.

"I think we have grown up to be a pretty good team.

"It's just fun racing all the time."

New Zealand had slumped to a disappointing third in the corresponding women's event at the World Championships despite World Cup success early in the season.

Lisa Carrington, Caitlin Ryan and Aimee Fisher were joined by 22-year-old Rebecca Cole in winning gold today in 1:31.652.

Poland finished second in 1:31.992 and there was bronze for Russia in 1:32.619.

Ivan Shytl was among Russian winners today when triumphing in the men's C1 200m in 39.974.

Martin Fuksa claimed another win in the C1 class ©ICF

Germany took both minor medals courtesy of Stefan Kiraj, second in 40.975, and Jan Vandrey, third in 41.053.

Evgenii Lukantsov also enjoyed Russian success in the K1 200m when winning in a time of 35.424.

Andrea Domenica Di Liberto of Italy finished second in 35.555 and there was bronze for Kolos Csizmadia of Hungary in 35.780.

Czech Republic's Martin Fuksa added to his 1,000m victory yesterday by prevailing today in the C1 500m in a time of 1:46.888.

Isaquias Queiroz Dos Santos of Brazil was second in 1:47.449 as Germany's multiple world and Olympic champion Sebastian Brendel was awarded third in 1:47.979.

Carrington and Fisher also won the women's K2 200m today for New Zealand in 37.251.

They beat Karolina Markiewicz and Helena Wisniewska of Poland, second in 38.028, and Moa Wikberg and Karin Johansson of Sweden, third in 38.930.

Other winners today included Marta Walczykiewicz of Poland.

She triumphed in the K1 200m in 39.989 to beat Linnea Stensils of Sweden and Sarah Guyot of France.

They clocked respective times of 40.301 and 40.450 to finish second and third.

Laurence Vincent-Lapointe of Canada also prevailed in the women's C1 200m in 45.885 to beat Kseniia Kurach of Russia, second in 47.929, and Katie Reid of Great Britain, third in 48.616.