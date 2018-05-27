China battled from behind to beat Japan today and claim a first Badminton World Federation (BWF) Thomas Cup title since 2012 in Bangkok.

The Chinese were made to work hard by their Japanese opponents at the IMPACT Arena but ultimately proved too strong in a thrilling doubles finale.

Japan, the 2014 champions, took the lead as Kento Momata stunned reigning Olympic singles champion Chen Long 21-9, 21-19.

Momota is continuing to return to his best form after a suspension for gambling ended last year.

China drew level when Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan cruised past Takuto Inoue and Yuki Kaneko 21-10, 21-18.

Shi Yuqi then prevailed 21-12, 21-17 against Kenta Nishimota in the second singles clash.

Liu Yuchen and Li Junhui were among the winners for China in their final victory over Japan ©Getty Images

Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen then came from behind to win an epic second doubles duel 17-21, 21-19, 22-20 over Keigo Sonoda and Yuta Watanabe.

The Japanese pair squandered two match points when 20-18 up in the deciding set.

China's two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan was not required to play the third singles match with Kanta Tsuneyama.

China duly claimed their 10th title at the biennial men's team event.

It followed their shock quarter-final loss two years ago in Kunshan and their semi-final exit two years before then in New Delhi.

Japan did have the consolation of winning the women's Uber Cup yesterday with a 3-0 final success over hosts Thailand.