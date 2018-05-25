Defending champions Ireland will take on Thailand in the opening match of the Women's World Twenty20 qualifier after the schedule for the tournament in The Netherlands was unveiled by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The top two teams at the event, due to take place from July 7 to 14 in Amstelveen and Utrecht, will secure their place at the World Twenty20 in the West Indies in November.

Ireland, ranked 10th in the world, will play Thailand, Scotland and Uganda in Group B.

Group A includes Bangladesh, the highest-ranked team at the event, Papua New Guinea, hosts The Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the semi-finals, with the winners of each match qualifying for the World Twenty20.

Bangladesh are the highest-ranked team competing at the tournament in The Netherlands ©ICC

All matches at the tournament will be classed as Twenty20 internationals after the ICC approved a recent change to that effect.

"The exciting nature of Twenty20 internationals and the competitive qualification format will give participating teams the experience of performing under pressure," said ICC women's cricket manager Holly Calvin.

"New conditions and different oppositions provide great exposure for participating teams, and with the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 not far away, the finalists can carry momentum with them.”

The World Twenty20 is scheduled to take place from November 9 to 24 in the West Indies.

The two qualifiers from the event in The Netherlands will join the hosts and defending champions, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.