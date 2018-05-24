German Max Schachmann won stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia today in Prato Nevoso as Simon Yates' overall race lead was cut in half.

Yates, the Mitchelton-Scott rider who began the day with a 56 second lead, proved unable to stay with a burst by Team Sky rider Chris Froome in the closing two kilometres.

Froome, Italy's Domenico Pozzovivo and Dutchman Tom Dumoulin dropped the British race leader and eventually moved 28 seconds ahead at the end of the 196 kilometres stage.

Dumoulin of Team Sunweb now trails by just 28 seconds overall.

Pozzovivo is 2min 43sec back in third with Froome 3min 22sec off the pace in fourth.

Simon Yates proved unable to stay with his overall rivals in today's stage ©Getty Images

"I didn't have great legs, but I did the best I could," said Yates afterwards.

"I'm still in front, so it's all good."

Schachmann, riding for Quick-Step Floors, had triumphed further up the road to cross in 4:55:42 to prevail by 10 seconds over Spaniard Ruben Plaza.

Plaza, riding for Israel Cycling Academy, duly finished six seconds clear of Italy's Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec rider Mattia Cattaneo.

Action is due to continue tomorrow with another 184km mountain stage from Venaria Reale to Bardonecchia.