Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia beat Japan’s Karin Miyawaki in the final to claim the women’s title at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Foil Grand Prix in Shanghai.

Deriglazova triumphed 15-6 at the Chinese city’s Jing'an Sports Center.

It followed a 15-11 victory over South Korea’s Chae Song Oh in the semi-finals.

Chae was one of the two bronze medallists along with Canada’s Eleanor Harvey, who lost 15-11 to Miyawaki in the other last-four encounter.

There was disappointment for Russia in the men’s final, however, as Timur Safin lost 15-13 to Great Britain’s Richard Kruse.

Great Britain's Richard Kruse won the men's title for the second consecutive year ©FIE/Twitter

Kruse’s win saw him secure top honours at the event for the second consecutive year.

He earlier overcame Italy’s Andrea Cassara 15-14 in the semi-finals.

Joining Cassara on the third step of the podium was the United States’ Race Imboden, who fell to a 15-10 defeat at the hands of Safin in the penultimate round.

The FIE Foil Grand Prix was the second-to-last event of the nine-city series for the 2017-2018 season.

The final event, an FIE Épée Grand Prix, is due to be held in Colombian city Cali from May 25 to 27.