Shashank Manohar will serve a second term as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) after being the sole nominee put forward by the Board.

The ICC confirmed that he will serve a fresh two-year term after no challengers emerged.

This meant that there was no need to wait for the organisation's annual conference in June to ratify his re-appointment.

Manohar, a two-time former head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), replaced N Srinivasan as ICC chairman in 2015.

He was then elected for two years in 2016 into the revamped position of "independent" chairman, resigning his BCCI role to remain eligible.

The 60-year-old vowed to stand down for personal reasons six months later but was persuaded to stay on.

Shashank Manohar has served as ICC President since 2015 ©ICC

"It is an honour to be re-elected as the chairman of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC directors for their continued support," Manohar said, following the announcement of his re-election.

"Together we have made big strides over the last two years, fulfilling promises I made to the sport when I was appointed in 2016.

"Over the next two years we can look forward to launching a global strategy for the sport in partnership with our members so we can grow the game and ensure more of the world can enjoy cricket.

"The sport is in good health but we are the guardians of the game and we must continue to work hard to maintain that."

Achievements under Manohar's tenure heralded by the ICC include "significant reform of the sport, reversing the resolutions of 2014, introducing a revised governance structure, including the appointment of the ICC's first independent female director and the development of international cricket structures that bring context to the global game and provide more opportunities for more members to compete".

Pepsico chairperson Indra Nooyi was appointed the first female director of the world body earlier this year.

A new nine-team Test league and 13-team one-day international league seeking to enhance competitive opportunities has also been set-up under his watch.

Afghanistan and Ireland have been awarded full-member status by the ICC.