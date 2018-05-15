Russia have received a late call-up for next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan after Romania were docked points for fielding ineligible players during the European qualifying tournament.

Spain and Belgium have also been retrospectively penalised for the same reason.

This means that Germany are elevated to a match against Portugal on June 9 for a chance to meet Samoa in the final play-off.

The winner of that match will receive the final place in the tournament.

Further appeals remain possible.

Romania had featured in every edition of the World Cup since an inaugural tournament in 1987 while Russia have featured just once - in 2011.

An investigation was launched in March after Romania qualified for the quadrennial event by virtue of a controversial victory for Belgium over Spain.

Spain claimed that the clash was unfairly influenced by Romanian referee Vlad Iordachescu.

A probe by the world governing body's independent disputes committee then found that all three teams had players who were not allowed.

#RWC2019: We would like to reach out to the Players, Managements, Backroom Staff and - most of all - to the Fans of the Unions affected and say: We have been there (#RWC2003). We know how this hurts. We feel for you. Stay strong. Stay #RugbyFamily. You will be back. — Rugby Union Russia (@russiarugby) May 15, 2018

"Russia will qualify for Rugby World Cup 2019 as Europe 1, joining Ireland, Scotland, Japan and the play-off winner in Pool A, while Germany will progress to the European play-off with Portugal, subject to the appeals process," said a World Rugby statement today.

"While the independent disputes committee has determined that mistakes were not made in bad faith by Rugby Europe and some participating unions, World Rugby is extremely disappointed with the unfortunate and avoidable events, as expressed when announcing the convening of the independent committee.

"The committee's decision and findings clearly demonstrate issues with the processes adopted by some of the participating unions relating to the eligibility of players as well as the delivery and organisation of the Rugby Europe Championship.

"World Rugby is committed to addressing these issues and will lead a review of European tournament delivery in the context of Rugby World Cup qualifying in full partnership with Rugby Europe."

Romania, Belgium and Spain were all deducted five tournament points for each fixture in which they fielded an ineligible player.

Belgium therefore lost 30 points after being found to have fielded five ineligible players across six matches.

Spain lost 40 points after Mathieu Belie and Bastien Fuster played eight qualifying matches illegally after previously representing France Under-20s.

Sione Faka’osilea is Romania's one ineligible player after previously representing Tonga Sevens.

He played in six qualification matches, meaning a 30-point deduction.

Russia will now play in Group A alongside Ireland, Scotland, Japan and the play-off winner.

They are scheduled to play Japan in the tournament's opening match on September 20 next year at the Tokyo Stadium.