British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) have announced a five-year partnership with sports technology provider Playwaze.

The agreement will see Playwaze deliver a comprehensive web and mobile competition management programme for intervarsity sport.

BUCS claim the decision came after a review of their systems and current competition management provision BUCScore.

Rather than continuing to invest in BUCScore or build another bespoke system, BUCS have now opted to use an existing sports management platform in Playwaze.

“BUCS are extremely excited to partner with Playwaze to enhance our provision of high level digital services for our members,” said Vince Mayne BUCS chief executive.

“Playwaze’s market acceptance and track record proves they have the capability to meet our needs to run complex regional and national competitions and events.

“Their further vision and commitment to enhance the software to suit BUCS’ unique structure, will ensure we provide an enhanced user experience for members and students.”

BUCS state that Playwaze is a cloud-based sports technology platform that provides a purpose-built web and mobile apps for effectively organising grassroots sport.

This includes features for organising activities and events, running competitions, managing teams and tracking player development, it is claimed.

BUCS state Playwaze will deliver a competition management programme for university sport ©BUCS

“Playwaze is passionate about leveraging technology to simplify the way sport gets organised,” said Rupert Jenner, Playwaze chief executive.

"We are delighted that our new partners, BUCS, share that goal and believe in Playwaze’s ability to deliver real benefits to university sport in the United Kingdom.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for all parties to showcase the capabilities, efficiencies and benefits to all stakeholders and end users of delivering sport through a modern, functional and truly mobile solution.”

BUCS run programmes for over 50 sports for some 170 member institutions, including seeing 6,000 teams compete in 900 leagues.

A total of 140 individual sports events are arranged each year.

BUCS and Playwaze have also partnered with London Youth Games, as they undergo a similar project.

The BUCS Playwaze system will launch fully for the 2019-20 BUCS season, with some programmes being run on this season as a pilot.