Cycling team Astana have apologised after one of their support cars almost hit a volunteer after careering through a traffic island at the Tour de Yorkshire.

According to the BBC, race marshal Philip Sullivan said he was "shaken but unhurt" after the incident on the final stage of the race in Leeds.

Sullivan was standing on a traffic island directing the cyclists away from it with a flag when the Astana support car crashed into the island.

Sullivan managed to avoid injury by jumping out of the way.

In a statement on Twitter, Astana said: "We're deeply sorry about the incident with our team car.

"The sport director that was driving the car contacted the race organiser directly after the race to send our apologies.

"We're trying to get in touch with the marshall as well.

"We're sorry and want this to never happen again."

The Tour de Yorkshire, which was watched by a record 2.6 million fans over the four days, was eventually won by Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet.

Yorkshire will host the 2019 Road World Championships.