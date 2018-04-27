Canadian figure skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford have announced their retirement from competitive figure skating.

The duo, who won two World Championship titles and three Olympic medals in their careers, made their retirement official this week after previously indicating they were going to retire after the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

In a release on the Skate Canada website, 32-year-old Duhamel said: “I am extremely thankful and grateful for the incredible journey that the sport of figure skating gave me.

“I'm thankful to my family, who were my first supporters and first fans; they instilled a work ethic in me that became the base of my success and they encouraged me to dream big.”

Radford, 33, added: "I could never have imagined that my skating career would be filled with so many incredible and unforgettable moments.

"From the outdoor rink in Balmertown to the Olympic podium, there were many people whose unwavering support made it all possible and gave the journey so much more meaning."

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford won bronze in the pairs event at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

The pair helped Canada win a team silver medal on the competition’s Olympic debut at the Sochi 2014 Games.

Their best achievement, however, came four years later in Pyeongchang when they helped Canada win the gold in the team event and took bronze in the pairs competition, becoming the first team to complete a quad throw Salchow in Olympic competition.

Duhamel and Radford also won four medals at the International Skating Union World Championships, including consecutive titles in 2015 and 2016 whilst they also won a record seven Canadian pairs titles from 2012 to 2018.

The duo are planning to stay involved in skating by performing in skating shows and taking part in seminars.