The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) have announced that the secretary general of the Benin Paralympic Committee (BPC) Ferdinand Adechi has died.

Adechi was named as BPC secretary general in 2013 and reelected to the role four years later.

Before taking up his role at the BPC, Adechi was a para athlete and competed for 12 years from 1997 to 2009, competing in several national and regional competitions across the African continent.

Three years later, Adechi took part in an athletics Technical Officials Learning Programme in the Senegalese capital Dakar.

Benin have never won a Paralympic medal ©Wikipedia

The IPC have sent their “sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Benin made their Paralympic debut at the 2000 Games and have competed at every Summer Paralympic Games since but have failed to win a single medal in that tine.

Benin have never sent athletes to the Winter Paralympic Games.