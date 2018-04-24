FIFA President Gianni Infantino has summoned Confederation leaders to a meeting in Zurich to discuss a potential multi-billion investment in the sport which could radically alter the football calendar.

The revolutionary proposal could see a revamping of the FIFA Club World Cup and the new Nations League, which would replace the current FIFA Confederations Cup.

FIFA are keen to introduce these tournaments as they are set to generate $25 billion (£18 billion/€20.5 billion) in revenue through broadcasting rights in Asia.

The new Club World Cup would take place in June or July every four years and feature 12 European teams, including the Champions League finalists and Europa League winners from the previous four seasons, plus four clubs from South America and two each from Africa, Asia and North America, as well as one from the host country and an extra one from either South America or Oceania.

The proposal, however, which Infantino put forward at a FIFA Council meeting in the Colombian capital Bogota in March, could greatly impact the current calendar and influence the FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA Club World Cup, won last year by Spain's Real Madrid, could be radically overhauled if a new multi-billion dollar from Asian investors is accepted ©Getty Images

Europe's elite football clubs have recently called for fewer matches during the season and mandatory rest periods for players.

The prospect of this could be harmed by the new Club World Cup schedule.

Discussions surrounding a potential 48-team World Cup in Qatar and the 2026 World Cup bidding process are also likely to be on the table.

FIFA's 2026 Inspection Committee recently completed visits to bidding nations Morocco and North America, whose bid contains Canada, the United States and Mexico.

With the meeting being called at such short notice, it is unclear how many Confederation Presidentswill be able to attend the discussions in Zurich next week.