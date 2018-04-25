The International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Water Polo Conference is scheduled to take place in Budapest with discussion over the sport’s rules and competition formats set to be high on the agenda.

The three-day event, scheduled to begin tomorrow, is due to be attended by more than 250 participants, including 163 National Federation delegates.

They will talk about the future of what is the oldest Olympic team sport.

The Conference will feature over 40 speakers addressing 19 different topics.

Thanks to the extensive and comprehensive programme, it is claimed the Conference will offer a unique platform to exchange ideas and best practice.

Experts will also have their say on what it takes to succeed in areas such as development, media, broadcasting and events.

Water polo is the oldest Olympic team sport ©Getty Images

This is with the view to helping water polo strive for more success in the future, on a global scale.

FINA approved the organisation of a World Water Polo Conference following the International Olympic Committee's decision to cut the squad sizes from 13 to 11 for Tokyo 2020.

Scheduled participants at the event hail from 111 different countries, comprising 24 from Africa, 24 from America, 23 from Asia, 34 from Europe and six from Oceania.

The FINA family is returning to Budapest nine months after Hungary’s capital staged the 2017 World Aquatics Championships.

The men’s water polo final between the host nation and Croatia brought together 8,000 fans to what is considered the cradle of the sport.

Croatia won the match 8-6.

