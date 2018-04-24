The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) have announced that Rogério Caboclo has been appointed as the organisation’s President following an uncontested election.

Caboclo is due to lead the CBF from 2019 to 2023 and will replace Marco Polo del Nero, who is currently suspended by FIFA.

Del Nero, a former member of FIFA’s Executive Committee before resigning in 2015, was provisionally banned from all football activities for 90 days by FIFA in December following the United States Department of Justice investigation into football corruption, which began just under three years ago.

That suspension was increased by a further 45 days last month.

With del Nero banned from football activities, Caboclo, widely considered an ally of del Nero, has stepped into the role after winning the uncontested election.

Former CBF President Marco Polo del Nero recently had his suspension extended by FIFA ©Getty Images

Caboclo, who already serves as chief executive for the 2019 Copa America tournament, which is due to be hosted in Brazil, will now lead his country's delegation at this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia.

"Our management will be marked by two pillars: efficiency and integrity," Caboclo said.

"Brazilian football is the most competitive in the world and our challenge is to make it bigger and bigger.

"We need more international visibility, create new revenue streams, and optimise existing ones.

"We have, and we will find, recipes that allow our clubs to overcome the exchange rate lag in relation to the clubs in Europe.

"Investing so that our young players stay here longer, investing so that the administration is more and more qualified and give support for our clubs to make modern and sustainable management practices."