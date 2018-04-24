World Rugby have announced that Dan Payne has been appointed as chief executive of Rugby Americas.

Payne’s role will see him become the senior World Rugby employee in the Americas and he has been tasked with growing the game by working with regional associations to strengthen professional and domestic competitions.

He will also be responsible for extending the reach of development programmes and bringing in new commercial opportunities.

Payne is due to begin his new role after the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 in San Francisco in July.

He will replace Tom Jones, who is retiring after 36 years of working in rugby administration in the Americas.

Payne is highly experienced in sports administration and recently oversaw growth in participation, development and commercial growth during a three-year tenure as USA Rugby chief executive.

According to World Rugby, the sport in the Americas is currently experiencing record growth with the region home to more than 2.3 million players thanks to recent increases in participation and commercial opportunities.

World Rugby vice-chairman and Rugby Americas President Agustín Pichot expressed his satisfaction of having Payne on board.

Dan Payne has been tasked with expanding Americas Rugby's reach ©Americas Rugby/Twitter

"We are delighted to appoint Dan Payne as chief executive officer of Rugby Americas," Pichot said.

"These are exciting times for the growth of the sport, and Dan’s knowledge and expertise of rugby in the Americas, proven track record with USA Rugby and passion for the development of the game, make him perfectly suited for this important role."

World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper added: "Dan will enable us to further strengthen our strategic activities in partnership with Rugby Americas North and Sudamérica Rugby to assist our unions in growing and sustaining a thriving game for all across the Americas."

Gosper also paid tribute to the retiring Jones.

"Tom has been an incredible servant to the game and on behalf of World Rugby, Rugby Americas, Rugby Americas North and all the unions in the region, I would like to express my thanks for his service and his achievements," he said.

"It is no coincidence that during his 16 years with World Rugby participation in the region boomed, our unions grew stronger and our competitions thrived.

"He is a big man with a big rugby heart and will be missed by everyone who worked with him and I would like to wish Tom and his family all the best as he begins a new chapter in his life."