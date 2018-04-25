The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) have announced that the first of an annual World Basketball Summit will take place in the Chinese city of Xi’an on October 3 and 4.

The two-day meeting claims to be the first individual sport summit of its kind and is designed to bring together a wide range of stakeholders from the sport.

This will include officials, management personnel and representatives from clubs and leagues, as well as heads of media and brand companies.

The Summit has been described as a “unique opportunity” for the stakeholders to share their experience and knowledge of the sport whilst also taking advantage of the platform to promote their competitions, activities and interests.

The official presentation of the FIBA World Basketball Summit was made in Beijing ©FIBA

Xi’an, the capital of the Shaanxi Province, will host the first three editions of the annual summit in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The official presentation of the FIBA World Basketball Summit took place at a press conference at the Hall of Embodied Treasure in Beijing’s Forbidden City.

The presentation was attended by Chinese Basketball Association vice-president Wang Libin and FIBA media and marketing services director general Frank Leenders and included the unveiling of the logo along with the launch of the summit’s WeChat and Sina Weibo accounts.