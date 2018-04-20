The World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) has been unanimously elected as a full member of Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) at its General Assembly here today.

The International Jump Rope Union (IJRU) has, meanwhile, become the 10th International Federation to gain observer status from GAISF.

The WAF was recommended for full membership in January.

GAISF confirmed at the time that the WAF, granted observer status in October of last year, could become a full member of the organisation at GAISF’s General Assembly.

"You have made thousands of armwrestlers very happy today," WAF President Assen Hadjitodorov told the General Assembly.

The WAF had its application for SportAccord - the previous name of GAISF - turned down last March.

The IJRU was created by a merger of former rivals, the International Rope Skipping Federation and World Jump Rope Federation.

The decision was taken by the GAISF Council, which met during SportAccord Summit here in Thailand’s capital.

Both the constituent members of IJRU had made separate applications for observer status but, in keeping with GAISF’s commitment to accepting a single IF for each sport, both worked with the help of advisors to align their interests, overcome rivalry issues and create the new International Federation.

Observer status allows International Federations to be part of the GAISF network, take part in activities, including the annual IF Forum, and to attend the General Assembly.

They have no vote, however.

"We are delighted to welcome IJRU as observers and would like to congratulate all involved in the process of successfully aligning the two former federations to create a single international governing body for this fast-growing and exciting sport," GAISF President Patrick Baumann said.

"We wish everybody involved in the sport the very best as they begin their journey and can assure them of GAISF’s support and assistance to enable them to fulfil their potential within the GAISF family.

"At a time when many new sports are emerging and expressing an interest in joining GAISF, the creation of IJRU provides a blueprint which might inspire other previously rival organisations to follow.

"We are committed to supporting IFs to achieve unity in the long-term interests of their sports."

IJRU President Shaun Hamilton, added: "We are delighted to become an observer and to join the GAISF family.

"This closes one chapter and marks the beginning of an exciting new one in the development of jump rope as an international sport.

"The merger of the two federations was done in the interests of our sport and the athletes, who can now look to the future with renewed confidence and excitement."

Observer status is the first step on a pathway for a new International Federation towards the top of the Olympic family pyramid.

It is claimed those who wish to proceed will be assisted by GAISF, leading them into full membership through the Alliance of Independent Recognised Members of Sport and the Association of International Olympic Committee Recognised International Sports Federations.

