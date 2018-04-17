Booming bowls interest Down Under has caused Bowls Australia to extend the deadline for entries to the Australian Open – which will be played at the 2018 Commonwealth Games venue of Broadbeach Bowls Club in the Gold Coast.

The venue was home to eight days of gripping bowls during the Commonwealth Games, with home competitors collecting half of the ten gold medals on offer, and an additional two silver medals.

“Bowls Australia is pleased to announce that due to the overwhelming interest in this year’s Australian Open, the closing date for entries has been extended until 11.59pm, Sunday 29 April,” a statement read.

Interest in the Australian Open has grown following the success of the country's bowlers at the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Broadbeach Bowls Club, host of the Gold Coast 2018 tournament ©Bowls Australia

“The AO provides the average to the elite bowler the chance to not only play at recent Commonwealth Games venue, the Broadbeach Bowls Club, but also the possibility of being pitted against a Commonwealth champion, with many of the Jackaroos competing at this year’s event."

The tournament is due to take place between June 9 and 22.