Calgary's potential bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games will continue after the city's ruling council voted not to abandon the project.

A hastily-convened attempt to derail the bid failed by a 9-6 margin after two councillors - Ward Sutherland and Diane Colley-Urquhart - switched from public opposition to support.

The decision does not necessarily mean that the bid is definitely now not going to be dropped, however, with councillors also vowing to improve the oversight of a project which has been heavily criticised so far.

Another meeting has been scheduled next Monday (April 23) to assess potential engagement strategies with an eye to a possible October referendum.

It is thought the Council is not likely to now hold another full vote on the project until June.

A successful amendment was also proposed by Councillor Shane Keating to establish a sub-committee to oversee the Olympic bid in the future.

This is due to consist of four councillors as well as Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

Naheed Nenshi remains a supporter of continuing the Calgary bid ©Getty Images

The Council passed a motion by a 9-1 majority last week to formally vote to consider the future of the project.

Nenshi criticised the "shortsighted" nature of this decision, which he saw as "purely political".

He said that he believed it would be premature to abandon the bid before a full financial review.

The convening of the meeting last week prompted a wave of supportive messages from Canadian athletes pleading for the bid to be continued.

Graz in Austria, Sapporo in Japan and Stockholm in Sweden are among the other contenders for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

They are joined by Sion in Switzerland, Erzurum in Turkey and a joint Italian bid from Milan, Turin and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

A host is due to be chosen in 2019.