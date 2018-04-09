A specialist detective has taken over the investigation into an allegation of rape made against South African Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan.

Jordaan has been accused by Jennifer Ferguson, a singer and former African National Congress representative.

According to Herald Live, specialist detective Delene Grobler has been appointed to oversee the case.

She has reportedly helped crack "high-profile sex crimes" in South Africa.

Jordaan, head of the Organising Committee that delivered the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, has denied any wrongdoing.

He has also been staunchly defended by SAFA.

Herald Live reports that the investigation into him has been transferred to a specialist national police unit and will not be centered in Port Elizabeth where the alleged crime took place.

The National Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit will investigate instead of normal procedure which would see a local police station take charge.

This can happen in high profile cases, however.

Danny Jordaan headed the South Africa 2010 World Cup Organising Committee ©Getty Images

Jordaan is a former Mayor of Port Elizabeth, with the alleged crime taking place 24 years ago.

The SAFA have even gone as far as accusing Ferguson of changing her version of events.

As reported by Eyewitness News, National Executive Committee of the African National Congress member Poobalan Govender-Sammy said: "The worrying tendency of a trial by the media.

"You're all used to this because [former South African President Jacob] Zuma seems to have been tried by the media as well.

"This is outside of established structures."

Alongside the accusation of rape, Jordaan has been accused of maladministration and, according to Phakaaathie, his opponents will soon release a dossier "which will reveal the alleged maladministration at SAFA during his reign".

This will allegedly contain "heavy stuff".