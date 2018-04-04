The Turkish city of Erzurum believe they are "fully prepared" to host the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games after their interest was officially confirmed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) yesterday.

A release from the Turkish Olympic Committee (TOC) insists that their bid will comply with the IOC's Olympic Agenda 2020 and New Norm reforms which are designed to make Olympic bidding cheaper and more sustainable.

Olympic Agenda 2020 and the New Norm require host cities to have a large number of facilities already in place which can be sustained after the Games whilst public support of the bid must also be strong.

According to the TOC, Erzurum believe that their experience of hosting international sport events will help their bid.

The city hosted the 2011 Winter Universiade, the 2017 Winter European Youth Olympic Festival, the 2012 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship, an International Skating Union Short Track World Cup, two International Ski Federation (FIS) Continental Cups and an FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup.

Erzurum say that they have the facilities to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games ©Erzurum 2026

Following their declaration of interest, Erzurum, which is hoping to be the first-ever Turkish city to host an Olympic Games, will now enter the dialogue stage with the IOC to explore the requirements of hosting the Games.

The IOC will send technical experts to Erzurum during this period to help the bid city develop its candidature.

If invited onto the subsequent candidature stage, Erzurum will work closely with the IOC to develop a candidature which will ensure the best possible Games and long-term legacy plans.

Erzurum submitted its interest in hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games alongside Graz in Austria, Calgary in Canada, Cortina/Milan/Turin in Italy, Sapporo in Japan, Stockholm in Sweden and Sion in Switzerland.

Turkish city Istanbul finished second behind Tokyo in the race for the 2020 Summer Games.