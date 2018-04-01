President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed an amendment which aims to increase support for the Paralympic Movement in the country.

The amendment, signed during a meeting with the Ukrainian Paralympic team after they returned from Pyeongchang 2018, aims to enable further development for Paralympic and Deaflympic sport in Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Poroshenko said: "The law stipulates absolutely clear instructions to the Cabinet of Ministers, local administrations and bodies of local self-government.

"The law demonstrates the priorities of the Ukrainian government, and you [Paralympic athletes] are the top priority."

Ukraine won 22 Paralympic medals at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Poroshenko claimed the decree allowed for further development of Paralympic and Deaflympic sports by establishing 100 scholarships for children with special needs.

Ukraine came fourth in the medals table at last month's Winter Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, winning seven gold, seven silver and eight bronze medals.

They finished third in the medals table at Rio 2016 after collecting 117 medals, 41 of them gold.

Ukraine have competed at every Summer and Winter Paralympic Games since making their Winter Paralympic debut at the 1998 Games in Nagano.