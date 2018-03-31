Korea Football Association (KFA) President Chung Mong-gyu has been named as the new head of the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF).

Chung was elected at the EAFF Congress in Busan in South Korea, Yonhap reports.

He will serve in the post until March 2020.

Three vice-presidents were also elected at the EAFF Congress; Hong Kong’s Martin Hong, Japan’s Tashima Kohzo and China’s Sun Wen.

KFA international relations director Park Yong-soo was named the general secretary.

The Congress was attended by football officials from 10 EAFF member associations, including North Korea.

EAFF Executive Committee member Han Un-gyong is among four North Koreans due to leave South Korea today.

Japan's Tashima Kohzo was one of three vice-presidents elected at the EAFF Congress ©Getty Images

Chung, elected to FIFA's ruling Council during last year’s Asian Football Confederation Congress in Bahrain's capital Manama, has previously claimed that South Korea could co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup with China, Japan and neighbours North Korea.

He reportedly said that North Korea would come on board once the three other nations had agreed to co-host.

This is despite the well-publicised tensions between North Korea and South Korea.

The EAFF also approved holding the first qualifying round of its 2019 E-1 Football Championship in Mongolia in September and the second qualifying round in Taiwan in November.

South Korea will stage the event next year in accordance with the rotational system of the four-nation tournament, previously known as the East Asian Cup.

As hosts, they will not play in the qualifying rounds.

South Korea have won four of the seven editions since the event was first held in 2003, and are the reigning champions.