The International Cycling Union (UCI) have reportedly rejected Chris Froome’s reasoning for his salbutamol positive, with the case having moved to their anti-doping tribunal.

Froome had failed a drugs test at the Vuelta a España for the asthma medication having been found to have had twice the permitted 1,000 nanograms per millilitre concentration in his sample.

He has denied any wrongdoing and has so far not been suspended.

Froome, winner of the Vuelta after clinching a fourth Tour de France title earlier in the season, claims he upped his dosage on the advice of his team doctor after his asthma got worse mid-race.

The UCI requested further information from Froome after the positive test, with an explanation needing to be provided by the Briton.

French daily newspaper Le Monde reported that the UCI’s independent Legal Anti-Doping Services (LADS) have assessed arguments put forward by Team Sky.

It is claimed LADS have dismissed the reasoning, with the case now moving on to the anti-doping tribunal.

The Tribunal handles disciplinary proceedings and decisions concerning violations of the anti-doping regulations.

Froome responded to the report in a since deleted tweet "Fake news making the rounds again this evening," he wrote.

"What journalists and publications won’t do for a couple of clicks."

Chris Froome dismissed the claims as "fake news" in a since deleted tweet

With the tribunal now said to be assessing the case, a verdict appears unlikely to be determined before the Tour de France.

Froome will look to ride the three-week Grand Tour as he seeks to win the event for a record-equalling fifth time.

Tour de France organisers have been reportedly considering preventing Froome from starting this year's race in Noirmoutier-en-l'Île on July 7.

The French company are claimed to be reluctant to let a rider race with the potential for a anti-doping violation still possible.

ASO, it is reported, believe they could win any legal challenge from Froome's Team Sky outfit due to its rules about safeguarding the image of the race.

UCI President David Lappartient has claimed it would be a "disaster" if Froome raced at the Tour de France with the case still not dealt with.

The organisation has, however, opted not to suspend the 32-year-old despite having the power to do so.

Froome and the World Anti-Doping Agency would have the power to appeal any verdict reached by the anti-doping tribunal.

German judge, Ulrich Haas, will oversee Froome’s case if it reaches court, according to the French sports newspaper L’Equipe.

Froome is currently preparing to ride the Giro d’Italia, as he looks to hold all three Grand Tour titles at the same time.