Stockholm are promoting a sustainable Games as the Swedish capital prepares to enter the race for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Cities interesting in hosting the events have until tomorrow to express their interest to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Officials from the IOC have visited Stockholm this month and the city looks certain to be on the start-line despite a perceived lack of political support.

While visiting the city, the IOC party have looked at venues which could be used in 2026.

"It has been productive with the IOC Expert Group," said chief executive of the bid Richard Brisius.

"With the help of their extensive experience, we form an even better and more sustainable set-up for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Sweden.

"It is clear that they liked that we already have most venues and that in Sweden there is a lot of experience in organising international competitions.

"Among those who visited Sweden for the first time it was said that they perceived Stockholm as a relatively unknown city internationally."

In April of last year, Stockholm Mayor Karin Wanngard, the official in charge of finances, reportedly withdrew the capital's bid.

This came after he claimed uncertainty about the contribution the IOC would require from the city.

Wanngard also suggested a lack of political support for the bid had contributed to the decision, with the Social Democrats the only political party in the ruling coalition to have been in favour.

Stockholm's potential bid has faced concerns over a supposed lack of political support ©Getty Images

In June, Wanngard maintained that there was no chance of pressing ahead with a bid but in December talks with the IOC saw it cautiously revived.

The bid has proposed hosting sliding sports in Sigulda in Latvia in a bid to cut costs.

The town is located across the Baltic Sea from Stockholm and is approximately 570 kilometres from the Swedish capital.

It is closer, however, than the distance between Stockholm and Åre, the proposed location for Alpine events.

Stockholm withdrew from the race for the 2022 Winter Olympics in January 2014 due to a lack of political support, with the Games going to Beijing.

A bid had initially appeared on the cards this time when Brisius was appointed President of Stockholm 2026 in April last year.

The Swedish capital, host of the 1912 Summer Olympics, had earlier launched a feasibility study.

Sweden, a winter sport powerhouse, has never hosted a Winter Olympics, despite bidding six times.

A number of other contenders remain in the frame before tomorrow's IOC deadline.

These include Calgary in Canada, Sapporo in Japan, Sion in Switzerland, Erzurum in Turkey, Graz and Schladming in Austria and Milan and Turin in Italy.

Those who submit have the next six months to provide more details of their bids before the IOC Session in Buenos Aires in October is due to propose official candidates.

A choice is then scheduled to be made at an IOC Session next year.