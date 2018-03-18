A total of 20 men and 20 women will take part when surfing makes its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 it has been announced after the sport's qualification system was officially approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

There will be a maximum of two surfers per gender per country with the hope that the best professionals will take part in the event due to take place Shidashita Beach in the region of Chiba, 40 miles outside of Tokyo.

Under the system designed by the International Surfing Association (ISA), Japan will be guaranteed at least one spot in both the men and women's events.

The top 10 men and eight women from the 2019 World Surf League Championship Tour will qualify.

They will be joined by the first four eligible men and first six eligible women at the 2020 ISA World Surfing Games.

A total of four men and four women based on their continent will be selected from the 2019 ISA World Surfing Games.

In addition, the first eligible man and woman will earn a spot at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima.

Should athletes from Japan qualify through the regular route, their slots will be reallocated to the highest ranked eligible surfers from the 2020 World Surfing Games.

All surfers selected by their respective National Federations for their national teams must participate in 2019 and 2020 ISA World Surfing Games in order to be eligible for Olympic qualification.

The World Surf League in 2019 will play an important role in deciding who qualifies to compete when the sport makes its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"This is another historic moment for the sport of Surfing, and for all of us who have dreamt of our sport’s inclusion in the Olympic Games," ISA President Fernando Aguerre said.

"The release of the qualification process is a key step on our journey towards Tokyo 2020 and surfers around the world now have a clear path to their Olympic dream.

"I am excited to see how these incredibly talented athletes perform in qualification with the target of the Olympic podium now within their sight.

"This process assures true geographical universality, while providing a pathway for participation by the top professionals.

"Olympic Surfing’s debut at Tokyo 2020 promises to be a unique moment.

"Together with the IOC and Tokyo 2020 we have pledged to bring surfing’s vibrant culture and youthful energy to the Games in the form of an Olympic beach festival, which will run alongside the competition, and give an exciting dimension to the Olympic surfing experience.

"We are delighted to continue to work alongside the IOC and the Tokyo Organising Committee to put together the best conditions for surfing’s Olympic debut.

"I wish the many athletes from around the world the best of luck as they embark on this exciting journey through qualification."