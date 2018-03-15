The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) is to support a European tour by USSSA Pride, one of the top teams of National Pro Fastpitch (NPF).

The team, who play in the professional league of women's fastpitch softball in the United States, will play exhibition matches against three European teams.

Their tour, named the USSSA European Pro Softball Series presented by WBSC, will begin with matches against Italy.

The first tie will take place in Caronno on April 24, with the second match taking place the following day, which is a national holiday in Italy.

USSSA Pride will then head to Prague, where they will play matches against the Czech Republic on April 27 and 29.

The final stop on the tour will be in The Netherlands, with three games against the hosts.

The first will be in Haarlem on April 30, with matches taking place for the next two days in Hoofddorp near Amsterdam and Brabant.

USSSA Pride will hold a clinic on May 4 at the softball academy of France in Boulouris, Côte d'Azur.

Following a brief stay in Paris, the tour will come to a close.

WBSC hope the tour will promote women's softball internationally, with the clinic in France an attempt to boost awareness of the sport as it seeks inclusion on the Paris 2024 Olympic programme.

USSSA Pride will feature in promotional events during their tour in Europe ©WBSC

"A US professional softball club competing against Europe's top nations promises to deliver exciting and unique content," said Riccardo Fraccari, WBSC President.

"As baseball and softball continue to grow into a global product and toward one billion players and fans, we will see more and more of these types of competitions, particularly ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games, and throughout the next decade."

During their stay in Europe, the USSA Pride players will be involved in promotional activities.

USSSA Pride, who are based in Viera in Florida, have played four consecutive regular seasons of the NPF, with the team now set to enter their 10th year.

"The opportunity to compete in the USSSA European Pro Softball Series presented by WBSC is truly exciting for the Pride," said D.J. Wabick, USSSA's international senior vice president.

"With softball back at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the WBSC has provided the largest international platform to showcase our sport, and for the Pride and their professional players to be able to be a part of that, be a part of the push for Tokyo 2020 and beyond, is an honour.

"As a professional team, and more importantly as fans ourselves, we know the importance of our sport being back into the Olympics and are truly humbled to be part of the WBSC's continued growth as the global brand for baseball and softball."