The Turkish Olympic Committee (TOC) has hailed its Olympic Education Programme (OLI) after it reached 150,000 children in 2017.

The project was delivered in 350 different schools in 14 cities during the year.

It allows youngsters to take part in educational and physical classes, focussing on issues including fair-play, healthy eating, environmental awareness and Turkey's Olympic credentials and history.

Turkish athletes often participate at the programme, which first launched in 2006 and visited children aged between nine and 11.

Olympic swimmer Nida Eliz Üstündağ was among those to take part this year, as well as fencer Enver Yıldırım Pınar, basketball player Egemen Güven and volleyball player Ayşegül Girgin.

The project reached 14 Turkish cities in 2017 ©TOC

"It was another successful year for the OLI project which allowed thousands of children in Turkey to engage and learn about sports culture, the Olympic Games and Turkey's national athletes," said TOC President and International Olympic Committee vice president Uğur Erdener.

"As of the end of 2017, we have reached approximately 1.9 million students since launching the project in 2006.

"We are extremely happy and proud of this unique project, which the largest of its kind in Turkey.

"By the end of 2018, we are aiming to reach more than two million children."