Dutch International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Camiel Eurlings has expressed "regret" over the incident in which he was alleged to have assaulted his ex-girlfriend but is refusing to vacate his sporting positions.
This comes despite increased pressure across The Netherlands for him to resign roles including his one at the IOC.
The former politician and businessman, appointed as the only Dutch IOC representative in 2013, was the subject of allegations made in December 2015 by former girlfriend Tessa Rolink.
She reportedly claimed to have suffered concussion, a broken elbow and severe bruising as a result of the alleged assault five months earlier.
Eurlings denied any wrongdoing and reportedly filed counter-charges of libel but, after a lengthy mediation process, it was announced in March that an agreement had been reached with the public prosecutor to settle the charges out-of-court.
"Yes, in the night of July 20 to 21, 2015 a mutual scuffle occurred between me and my ex-girlfriend," Eurlings confirmed to Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad in his first public comments on the incident.
"I have been silent about it for a long time and underestimated the public impact.
"In the meantime I have come to the conclusion that I have to look in the mirror and have to apologise to my ex-girlfriend, the IOC, Dutch Olympic Committee*Dutch Sports Federation (NOC*NSF), all Olympic athletes and even broader, the Dutch public.
"First of all [I express regret] for the scuffle itself.
"From the beginning, I have frequently apologised to my ex-girlfriend for my share, but after a long struggle, I recently came to the conclusion that because of my public function I also have to express my regret in public.
"I have long been silent out of respect for my ex-girlfriend - not all private businesses throw you on the street - but also because I was asked to make no statements during the investigation.
"But I can not ignore the fact that I have a public function and it is fitting that you also account publicly."
Eurlings refused to elaborate upon why the scuffle occurred but claimed that media reports on his girlfriend's injuries were incorrect.
He insisted that he does not now have a criminal record and that he agreed with the public prosecutor to do social work "for a few days".
The IOC said in March that Eurlings faces no punishment.
"The IOC has been informed of the meeting between Mr. Eurlings and the public prosecutor, as well as the statement made by the prosecutor that the situation will not be brought to court," they said then,
"This is a private matter, and the IOC has no further comment to make."
A spokesperson told insidethegames today that they will only change their stance if new developments emerge.
“The IOC is not aware of any new facts since the decision taken by the Public Prosecutor in Spring 2017," they said.
"If there are new facts than those reviewed by the Judiciary in The Netherlands, we would ask for them to be passed to us.”
Geert Corstens, a Dutch member of the IOC Ethics Commission, was quoted by Algemeen Dagblad as saying that it is virtually impossible for the IOC to legally justify removing Eurlings from his positions because they have already labelled the incident as "private".
Eurlings has served as chair of the IOC Communication Commission since 2015 and is also a member of the Finance Commission.
NOC*NSF Athletes' Committee chair Chiel Warners told broadcaster NOS that Eurlings' apology was a "step in the right direction", but added that he still has a lot of explaining to do.
"A lot of trust has been lost and that did not do sport any good, so that will have to be restored - but the good will is shown," he reportedly said.
The athletes' panel had already confirmed that they had written to Eurlings about the incident last month.
The saga overshadowed the recent unveiling of the Dutch Olympic team for next month's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.
The country's Chef de Mission, Jeroen Bijl, expressed hope that the situation would be clarified before the South Korean Games.
"I have an opinion about it, but it's too early for me to comment," he told the NL Times.
"I'm not talking about it, and the athletes are not talking about it, but the position of NOC*NSF, whatever it is, must be clear before the Games."
Eurlings worked as The Netherlands' Minister of Transport, Public Works and Water Management for three years from 2007 until 2010.
He retired from politics shortly afterwards and worked for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines from 2011 until 2014, first as managing director and then as chief executive.
He is listed on his LinkedIn page as having served on the Board of Directors at American Express Global Business Travel from January 2015 to January 2017.