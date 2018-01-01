Andre Myhrer of Sweden won the widely-heralded parallel slalom contest at the International Ski Federation Alpine World Cup leg in Oslo today as United States' Mikaela Shiffrin continued her superb form in the corresponding women's event.

Myhrer profited when Austrian opponent Michael Matt crashed out in the second run of their head-to-head format final at the Holmenkollen ski jumping hill.

Linus Strasser of Germany won the small final to determine the third placed finisher against Great Britain's Dave Ryding.

Ryding had earlier stunned World Cup overall leader Marcel Hirscher at the quarter-final stage while Frenchman Alexis Pinturault had been defeated by Matt in the first round.

Austria's Michael Matt crashed in the final run against Sweden's Andre Myhrer ©Getty Images

There were no such problems for Shiffrin in the women's race as she matched Austrian legend Marlies Schild with a 37th World Cup victory.

She defeated Switzerland's Wendy Holdener in the final as foggy and misty conditions worsened at the Norwegian venue.

Melanie Meillard of Switzerland beat Frida Hansdotter of Sweden in the small final for bronze.

Hirscher, looking for a seventh overall World Cup crown, leads the men's standings with 574 points.

Shiffrin has 981 to top the women's pile.