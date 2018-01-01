Kamil Stoch moved a step closer to defending his Four Hills Tournament crown as he made it two wins out of two at the prestigious event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

The Pole, a double Olympic and world champion, won the first leg in Oberstdorf on December 30 and backed that up today at the second German hill.

He once again pushed Germany's Richard Freitag into silver medal position with the bronze going to Norway's Anders Fannemel.

Stoch lept 135.5 metres with his first jump and then extended that to 139.5m second time around, leaving him with a points tally of 283.4.

Freitag's 132m and 137m gave him 275.8 points with Fannemel managing 132.5m and 136.5m for a total of 270.2.

"It was a challenge for me to stay concentrated," 30-year-old Stoch told Eurosport.

Kamil Stoch is in pole position to defend the Four Hills title ©Getty Images

"Maybe it was my experience that helped."

Stoch has 563.1 points to lead the Four Hills standings with Freitag second on 551.3.

Poland's Dawid Kubacki is third on 530.8 after backing up his opening leg bronze with 12th today.

Victory for Stoch has also moved him up to second in the International Ski Federation Ski Jumping World Cup rankings, with every Four Hills event also counting towards the regular season.

The overall champion from 2014 has 523 points but Freitag still boasts a commanding lead on 710.

Austria will host the final two legs of the Four Hills with Innsbruck the penultimate venue on January 4 after qualifying a day earlier.

On January 6, Bischofshofen will conclude the event.