Andrew Parsons' election as President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has been selected as the "top moment of 2017" by the organisation.

The Brazilian required just one round of voting at the IPC General Assembly in Abu Dhabi in September to succeed Sir Philip Craven as just the third-ever head of the world governing body.

He secured 84 votes to comfortably defeat China's Zhang Haidi, who finished second with 47 votes, as well as Denmark's John Petersson, third with 19, and Canada's Patrick Jarvis, fourth with 12.

"I am absolutely delighted and I don't know what to say, I would like to thank the IPC membership for their trust," said Parsons following the election.

"Throughout my campaign I think I have explained what I plan to do as IPC President and the membership understood and gave me their support.

"Now it is time to roll up the sleeves and work really hard with the membership and the new Governing Board.

"Going forward the relationship with the International Olympic Committee is going to be key.

"We have some very important decisions ahead; sport is at a difficult moment at this time and we have many things in common that we have to fight for.

"It is fundamental that we work together, cooperate and I am sure we will do that."

The IPC being awarded the Lui Che Woo Prize in recognition of the "Promotion of Harmony among Diverse Groups" was chosen as the second best moment of 2017.

The choosing of Paris and Los Angeles as respective hosts for the 2024 and 2028 Summer Paralympic Games was selected as third.