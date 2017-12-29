Great Britain’s Bianca Walkden will be aiming to cap off a memorable year when she competes for the women’s over 67 kilograms title at the inaugural event of the World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series here tomorrow.

The 26-year-old is the clear favourite to take home the top prize of $70,000 (£52,000/€59,000) having successfully defended her over 73kg world title in Muju in South Korea in June and triumphed at each of the four over 67kg Grand Prix events held this year - a feat that no fighter has previously managed.

Walkden was also named World Taekwondo’s "Female Athlete of the Year" at this month's fourth annual Gala Awards in Abidjan in the Ivory Coast.

Among those expected to challenge the Briton for top honours is home favourite Zheng Shuyin, the Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist.

The Chinese fighter’s main weapon is her right-foot, front-leg kick, but with the changed rules implemented after Rio 2016, her style has not been able as effective.

Serbia’s Milica Mandić, the London 2012 Olympic gold medallist, is the player who looks most likely to end Walkden’s winning streak.

Mandić, the 2017 world champion in the under 73kg category, is slower than her rival but matches her in strength and tactical smarts, and outdoes her in terms of experience.

Walkden will be spurred on by long-term boyfriend Aaron Cook, who will be fighting in the men’s under 80kg category tomorrow.

The British-born Cook, cleared to represent Moldova in 2015, will be vying for his first gold medal at a top-level international competition since the 2014 Grand Prix Series event in Chinese city Suzhou.

The amended rules of the Grand Slam Champions Series, which offers extra points for spins and knockdowns, are likely to favour the man who won World Taekwondo’s Best Kick of the Year award for 2017.

It will take something special from Cook, however, to stop the Ivory Coast’s Cheick Sallah Cissé, who secured his country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal at Rio 2016.

Moldova's Aaron Cook is one of 12 fighters vying for success in the men's under 80kg category ©World Taekwondo

Cissé has been in superb form this year, winning gold at the Grand Prix Series events in Rabat and London before prevailing in the Final on home turf in Abidjan.

Other names to look out for in the men's under 80kg category are Azerbaijan’s Milad Beigi Harchegani, the reigning world champion and 2016 Grand Prix Final winner, and the Russian duo of Maksim Khramtcov and Anton Kotkov.

Both Khramtcov and Kotkov have had notable successes this year with the former winning the under 74kg title at the 2017 World Championships and the latter claiming the under 80kg crown at the Grand Prix Series event in Moscow.

Kotkov also came away with a silver medal from the World Championships.

The Grand Slam Champions Series aims to professionalise and upgrade taekwondo's commercial appeal and media profile.

Unveiled and approved by the World Taekwondo Council in Muju earlier this year, the series is invitational and will bring together 12 premier athletes in each weight category.

Each year, it will consist of eight separate tournaments to represent each Olympic taekwondo weight division - four men's and four women's.

The total prize money offered across the eight separate tournaments in the 2017-2018 series will be $760,000 (£565,000/€637,000).

The winner in each weight category will take home $70,000 (£52,000/€59,000).

The silver and bronze medallists will be awarded $20,000 (£15,000/€17,000) and $5,000 (£3,700/€4,200) respectively.

The other six weight categories will be spread evenly across the following three Saturdays.