The Pyeongchang 2018 Organising Committee today unveiled details of the victory ceremonies which will be held at next year's Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Guests in South Korean capital Seoul were given a look at the host uniforms, the podium, the awards tray and the gifts which will be presented to medallists.

They also heard the music which will be played at every medal ceremony at Pyeongchang 2018.

Male medal-bearers and athlete escorts are set to wear trousers while women will wear skirts.

A hat and scarf are also part of the traditional uniform to help keep out the cold, while the colour scheme will be red, white and blue to match South Korea's flag.

They will also feature a snowflake and characters from the Korean alphabet.

"I wanted to show the Republic of Korea's identity and tried to bring a modern touch to our traditional wardrobe," said the designer of the uniforms, Geum Key-sook, a professor of textile arts and fashion design at Hongik University in Seoul.

"It was important to create a wearer-friendly outfit."

The podium is also said to reflect Korean tradition and design.

It is white in colour to reflect snowflakes and the snow of Pyeongchang, and is inspired by traditional "giwa" roof tiles and "dancheong", a form of painting seen on wooden Korean buildings.

Instead of flowers, medallists will be given a doll of the Games mascots wearing a gold, silver or bronze hat and a paper flower known as an uhsahwa.

The medal ceremonies will include traditional Korean themes ©Pyeongchang 2018

In addition, they will receive a wooden gift featuring mountain scenes of Pyeongchang and characters from the Korean Hangul alphabet spelling out "Pyeongchang 2018" in the official Games lettering.

A special ceremony tray with a non-slip surface will be used to help present the gifts, which will also feature a traditional housing design.

The music has been composed by Cho Young-soo, who has written songs for K-pop groups such as SG Wannabe and T-ara.

Medal winners at both the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games are set to be recognised at their venue immediately after their competition, and then again at the Medal Plaza that evening.

"We will strive to show the Republic of Korea's unique culture and beauty to the world," said Pyeongchang 2018 President Lee Hee-beom.

"As well as being one of the most important moments in the lives of the athletes, the ceremonies will also be a festival of culture for the fans.

"The unveiling of our venue and victory ceremony details today is another exciting step towards the start of the Games in February.

"The design of all the elements we have presented today are unique to Korea.

"They are a wonderful way of sharing yet more of our culture with the world, and we hope that the gifts, along with our superb medal designs, will be cherished by all the medallists who receive them."