Egypt's Ramy Ashour and France's Camille Serme will lead the World Squash Federation (WSF) Ambassador Programme when it visits Armenian and Ukrainian capitals Yerevan and Kiev respectively.

Launched in 2011, the WSF Ambassador Programme takes two leading squash players, together with an international coach and referee, to developing squash nations to help promote the sport through clinics, exhibition matches, refereeing and coaching seminars and media presentations.

Three-time world champion Ashour and world number three Serme, both of whom will be making their first trip on the programme, will be joined by Belgian national coach Ronny Vlassaks and Slovenian referee Marko Podgorsek in Armenia and Ukraine.

Ashour has won 39 Professional Squash Association World Tour titles, including the 2008, 2012 and 2014 World Championships, and is one of the sport's most recognised players.

Serme is France's most successful female squash player of all time with a record six European Championships to her name.

The WSF Ambassador Programme made its debut in Latvia in 2011 ©WSF

WSF chief executive Andrew Shelley said he was pleased to have athletes of Ashour and Serme's calibre on board.

"We are delighted that Ramy and Camille are able to take time out from their busy international schedules to join us in this vital annual promotional project for the first time," he said.

"We all look forward to meeting and interacting with the squash communities, sports authorities and media in Armenia and Ukraine.

"This opportunity to help younger Federations with their developmental and promotional work is one we relish."

The 2018 WSF Ambassador Programme trip to Armenia and Ukraine is the first visit to occur since 2016 due to the postponement of the 2017 edition.

It is scheduled to take place from June 18 to 24.

The WSF Ambassador programme made its debut in Latvia in 2011, followed by a trip to the African countries of Malawi and Namibia, then Panama and Venezuela in 2013.

Papua New Guinea was visited in 2014, before a focus on the Balkan region in 2015 with appearances in Serbia, Romania and Croatia.

In 2016, the programme visited Dalian in China and Macau.