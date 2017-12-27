The Slovak Olympic Committee (SOC) held a celebration in Bratislava to mark its 25th anniversary.

Among those in attendance were 18 of the 26 Slovakian Olympic medallists, and past and present Board members.

They were joined by representatives of the Slovak Paralympic Committee, the Ministry of Education, Science, Research and Sport of the Slovak Republic, and other honourable guests.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and European Olympic Committees counterpart Janez Kocijančič addressed the assembly with short videos.

The history of the SOC was reflected upon with speeches and greetings from founding members and Honorary Presidents Vladimír Černušák and František Chmelár.

The event closed with SOC President Anton Siekel’s address.

Numerous guests attended the celebration, including 18 of the 26 Slovakian Olympic medallists ©Ján Súkup/SOC

Thanks to what the SOC describes as the "effort and goodwill" of the Olympic Channel, all the guests were able to watch a video compilation capturing events where Slovakian athletes have won medals.

A new book documenting Slovakian Olympic medal successes was also presented.

The ceremony marked the start of a celebration period that will last until September.

It will culminate with the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the SOC's recognition by the IOC.

Siekel was elected to replace Chmelár as President of the SOC at the organisation’s General Assembly in Bratislava in November 2016.

He earned a comprehensive victory over his three challengers - Branislav Delej, Marian Majzlík and Milan Jagnešák - as he received the required majority in the first round.