Sport England and the #iwill Fund have given British Blind Sport’s (BBS) "See My Voice" project £122,480 ($163,652/€137,960) to help young people use sport to make a positive difference in their communities.

BBS, who have received funding through the scheme, are a national charity that enables blind and partially sighted people to have the same opportunities as sighted people to access and enjoy sport in Britain.

Using the funding, BBS are leading the "See My Voice" project, developing and supporting young visually impaired people to make a difference in their local community, giving them a voice to influence sports decision-makers.

The idea for the project came out of research that said many young visually impaired people are frustrated as they feel that "as they cannot see, others often do not hear them".

British Blind Sport has a high number of volunteers who help carry out its community work ©British Blind Sport

The project aims to develop 11 to 18-year-olds people through volunteering, mentoring and leadership programmes.

"We are thrilled to receive this funding that will enable us to reach more visually impaired young people and equip our young leaders with skills for life that will inevitably develop their character and enhance their employability prospects," BBS chief executive Alaina MacGregor said.

“We know first-hand how important it is to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle, and this project empowers so many young people to voice their opinions, meet other people and realise that they are not on their own.

"I am very proud of what we achieved as an organisation and, thanks to Sport England, the #iwill Fund, Big Lottery Fund and Department for Culture Media and Sport, we can continue to make a visible difference through sport with the See My Voice project."