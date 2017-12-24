Australia's snowboard cross athlete Belle Brockhoff has suffered an injury blow in the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic season following a training crash in France.

The 24-year-old, who won two legs of the World Cup season last term, has ruptured her ACL and chipped knee cartilage following the accident in Val Thorens.

It happened amid poor weather at the French course with the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympian returning home and going in for surgery in Melbourne.

Brockhoff also tore her ACL at this year's World Championships in March but is refusing to give up on Pyeongchang, despite the South Korean Winter Olympics beginning on February 9.

Belle Brockhoff competed at Sochi 2014 and has not given up on Pyeongchang ©Getty Images

"I'm not giving up on the dream so easily," Brockhoff told the Australian Olympic Institute.

"I will be giving it my very best to come back since I know I'll regret it if I don't.

"I feel confident I can come back for the Olympics and perform as best I can."

Australia's Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman also gave Brockhoff his backing.

"We will support her in every way possible to achieve her dream of competing at the Olympic Games next year," he said.