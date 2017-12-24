International Judo Federation (IJF) President Marius Vizer was welcomed to the Hungarian Parliament in Budapest for a working lunch with Viktor Orban, the country's Prime Minister.

It followed the conclusion of the World Judo Masters 2017 in Saint Petersburg in Russia, the last major event of the 2017 judo season.

Vizer said that the event as an "honour for judo" and revealed that the topics discussed were this year's Judo World Championships, held in Budapest, and issues related to judo in Hungary and at an international level.

They also discussed Hungary's sports development strategy and the importance of educating the new generation.

Vizer commented on Hungary’s connection with judo, with the IJF based in Budapest.

"Hungary is one of the countries which most invests in mass sport, high-performance and the best international sports events in Hungary," he said.

"The impact of this investment is beneficial for all Hungarian sport.

Hungary's Eva Csernoviczki, in white, won a silver medal at the recent World Judo Masters in Saint Petersburg ©Getty Images

"Hungary holds the world record as far as the judo educational programme 'Judo in Schools' is concerned, with approximately 330 schools that have implemented judo within their educational and sports curriculum.

"I would like to thank the Hungarian Government and Prime Minister Orban for their continuous support of sports in general and of judo especially.

"I wish all the Hungarian and international athletes happy holidays and best achievements for the next year."

The Hungarian Judo Association President, Laszlo Toth, and Hungary's state secretary for sports, Tunde Szabo, were also in attendance and were said to be satisfied with the positive talks at the lunch.