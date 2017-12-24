The Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSC) has discussed plans for a number of events in the current Olympic quadrennial during a Board meeting in Yaoundé.

The meeting, chaired by CNOSC President Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, saw members examine issues linked to major sports events in 2018, according to AllAfrica.com.

Among these was the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast and the sixth edition of the Cameroon National Games in Bafoussam.

Malboum revealed that Board members discussed possible ways of working with the Government to prepare for Gold Coast 2018, scheduled to take place from April 4 to 15.

Cameroon won seven medals at Glasgow 2014, including one gold.

The 2018 African Youth Games in Algeria’s capital Algiers and the 2019 All-Africa Games in Malabo in Equatorial Guinea were also discussed.

It is claimed the strategic plan to prepare Cameroonian athletes for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo is already operational.

Also held as part of the gathering in Yaoundé was a meeting of the CNOSC Executive Bureau.

As well as examining the action plan for 2018, they evaluated activities in 2017.

CNOSC secretary general David Ojong described this year as "favourable", claiming that the national governing body had succeeded in organising approximately 85 per cent of the events that were scheduled.

He claimedthe CNOSC is looking forward to achieving the same percentage or higher next year.

Minister of Labour and Social Security Grégoire Owona was among those in attendance at the meeting along with Issa Hayatou, chair of Cameroon’s National Football Academy.

Malboum was controversially barred from standing for Presidency of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa earlier this year.

This was shortly before standing against Ivorian incumbent Lassana Palenfo in Djibouti in May.

He was accused of illegally using the Government in Cameroon to campaign on his behalf.

Malboum denies the allegations and appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration of Sport.