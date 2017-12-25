British athletes competing at next year's Invictus Games in Sydney will wear kit provided by Superdry as part of an agreement with the fashion brand, it has been announced.

Superdry Sport has signed a deal with the United Kingdom delegation to the Invictus Games, a partnership between the Ministry of Defence and charities Help for Heroes and The Royal British Legion.

It sees them become the official clothing provider to the delegation from the country.

Under the terms of the deal, British-based outfitter Superdry will supply technical competition wear and team clothing for the athletes.

They will also provide training and leisurewear to the full British delegation, including the competitors, their family and friends, the staff and guests.

According to Superdry, the company will consult previous suppliers to ensure they supply the best available kit to the team at the multi-sport event in the Australian city.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 ©Getty Images

"The Invictus Games has shown how the power of sport can help injured servicemen and women and their families and inspire us all. We are very proud to have been chosen to provide the performance clothing for the UK delegation," Superdry chief executive Euan Sutherland said.

"This collaboration provides further endorsement to the growing credibility of the Superdry Sport brand in terms of its design, technical expertise and attention to detail."

Britain won a total of 88 medals, including 26 gold, to finish second in the medals table at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto earlier this year.

The United States topped the standings with a total haul of 134 medals.

Toronto was the third edition of the multi-sport event, following the inaugural competition in London in 2014 and Orlando in 2016.

The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry in 2014, are for wounded or traumatised war veterans.