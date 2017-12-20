A failed drugs test by Malaysian hockey goalkeeper Kumar Subramaniam has reportedly been blamed on slimming tea he consumed during the Asia Cup Championships in Dhaka.

The 37-year-old, who has appeared nearly 300 times for his country, reportedly failed the test during the October event for the banned appetite suppressant Sibutramine.

National Sports Institute (NSI) chairman, Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Zabidi, claimed the substance was probably ingested on Kumar's own accord.

"I have been made to understand from information received that he [Kumar] took slimming tea," he told the New Straits Times.

"But whether it is true or not cannot yet be ascertained."

The official denied that it could have been ingested in supplements provided by the NSI, as Kumar had initially claimed.

"It is not true, sibutramine is not only in supplements … you all need to know that it is also used in slimming tea and this is not under our control," Azim said.

"In the case of national wushu athlete, Tai Cheau Xuen, who tested positive for sibutramine at the 2014 Asian Games, it was caused by beauty products she had worn and applied."

Kumar Subramaniam, right, failed a test for sibutramine ©Getty Images

The failed test was submitted after Malaysia's last Asia Cup group game against Oman on October 16, which they won 7-1.

They went on to finish as runners-up at the tournament, losing the final 2-1 to India.

Authorities still appear to remain hopeful that Kumar may be cleared.

"I just hope Kumar can remain as patient as possible," Azim added to the New Straits Times.

"Even though we have had to omit him from the Podium Programme, it does not mean that we will not be open to taking him back.

"Now it is up to the Malaysian Hockey Confederation, as say if they do not name a replacement for Kumar and he is found to be innocent, Kumar can be absorbed straight for next year’s Commonwealth Games next April."