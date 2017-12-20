Kit worn by Russians due to compete under a neutral flag at next year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang can have "Olympic Athletes from Russia" written on them for competitions and ceremonies, it was announced today.

A proposed logo, including the name in full written in red on a white background, has been published.

They can choose to either have the full team name or the "OAR" acronym.

The size of the wording "should be proportional to the area in which they are placed and will require individual approvals from the IOC".

This was announced today by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) following a ruling by their Implementation Group chaired by Aruba's Executive Board member Nicole Hoevertsz.

The colours used in uniforms, as well as accessories and equipment, may "not be in exactly the same pantone as those used in the Russian Federation flag".

It is suggested that they be "darker in colour".

An "OAR" logo must be included rather than any Russian symbols.

Officials uniforms, however, must say "OAR" rather than "Olympic Athlete from Russia".

Details have not been provided on other elements due to be decided by Hoevertsz's panel, including what Russian symbols spectators will be allowed to carry into venues.

Russian symbols, like the eagle on the ice hockey's team jerseys at Sochi 2014, will not be allowed on any kit worn by athletes representing "OAR" at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

The inclusion of the word "Russia" on uniforms will heighten suspicion that it was negotiated in some sort of agreement with authorities in order to ensure Russian participation at the Games, rather than a boycott.

It will be different from the "Independent Olympic Athletes" label usually used by athletes from suspended countries, potentially including Kuwait at Pyeongchang 2018.

Athletes from Russia are being made to compete as part of the neutral team due to the alleged "systemic manipulation" of the anti-doping system at events, including Sochi 2014.

A total of 32 athletes - including two-time champion and Opening Ceremony flagbearer, Alexander Zubkov - have been disqualified after their samples were found to have been illegally opened and switched for fake clean samples.

Any coach or doctor linked to any of these athletes will also be barred, claim the IOC.

"In addition, the OAR Invitation Review Panel is having its second meeting today to make sure that each individual Olympic Athlete from Russia can be considered clean," added an IOC statement today.

"This panel will establish clear and detailed criteria and will evaluate every athlete under consideration according to these criteria.

"Additionally, following the decision of the IOC Executive Board, no coaches or medical doctors of athletes sanctioned by the Oswald Commission will be accredited for the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018."